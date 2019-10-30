UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Skittle Out Bangladesh U16 For 108 On Day One

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:54 PM

Pakistan skittle out Bangladesh U16 for 108 on day one

Ayaz Shah claimed three wickets for 14 runs as Bangladesh U16 were bowled out for 108 runs in their first innings on the opening day of the second three-day match against Pakistan U16 at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Ayaz Shah claimed three wickets for 14 runs as Bangladesh U16 were bowled out for 108 runs in their first innings on the opening day of the second three-day match against Pakistan U16 at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Bangladesh team from the start were never in a position to score big and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals after Pakistan captain Aliyan Mehmood asked the touring side to bat.

Radowan Hossan Siyam batting at number four top-scored with a 50 off 76 balls, hitting six fours.

Besides Ayaz’s three wickets, Ahmad Khan and Ali Asfand took two wickets apiece for 18 and 31 runs.

In reply, Pakistan were 127 for three, taking a lead of 19 runs, when stumps were drawn.

Ali Hasan top-scored with 59 off 81 balls, laced with eight fours and a six. Haseeb Imran (one) and Mohammad Shehzad (25) were the two other batsmen to be dismissed.

For Bangladesh, Shamsul Islam Epon took two wickets for 31 in 10 overs.

Play will resume on Friday, November 1 as teams take rest on Thursday.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh U16 108 all-out, 44.1 overs (Radowan Hossan Siyam 50; Ayaz Shah 3-14, Ahmad Khan 2-18, Ali Asfand 2-31)

Pakistan U16 127-3, 37 overs (Ali Hasan 59, Abbas Ali 28 not-out, Mohammad Shehzad 25; Shamsul Islam Epon 2-31)

