Pakistan-Slovenia tie called off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ):The World Group I Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Slovenia was called off on Saturday due to rain.

According to the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) the ITF Referee, Tom Kinloch decided to call off the matches die to the inclement weather.

The matches have now been rescheduled to be played on Sunday, subject to weather conditions.