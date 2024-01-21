Pakistan Snatch 42-run Win Over New Zealand In Fifth T20
Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pakistan's spinners ran through New Zealand to pick up a consolation 42-run win in the fifth and final Twenty20 international on Sunday and avoid a series clean sweep.
The tourists lost the five-match series 4-1 but it ended on a positive note as they dismissed the Black Caps for a paltry 92 in defence of 134-8.
Part-time offspinner Iftikhar Ahmed produced career-best figures of 3-24 as a weakened New Zealand batting lineup struggled against the turning ball and were skittled for their eighth-lowest T20 total.
Only opener Finn Allen (22) and Glenn Phillips (26) passed 20 as Pakistan claimed the last eight wickets for 39 runs in comfortably their best bowling display of the series.
Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (2-18) was effective with the new ball, removing Rachin Ravindra and Will Young cheaply, while Shaheen Shah Afridi had something to cheer at the end of his maiden series as captain, taking 2-20.
New Zealand were missing three of their first-choice batters: Kane Williamson (knee injury), Devon Conway (Covid-19) and Daryl Mitchell (rested).
Earlier, it appeared the home side had done enough to push for a clean sweep when they restricted Pakistan's batters with another disciplined bowling display.
Seamers Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson all claimed two scalps, along with spinner Ish Sodhi.
Southee (2-19), the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, dismissed debutant Haseebullah Khan in the opening over and returned in the 13th over to remove the dangerous Fakhar Zaman, who had raced to 33 off 16 balls.
Top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan departed soon afterwards for 38 off 38, ultimately consigning Pakistan to the lowest first-innings score by either team in the series.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
More Stories From Sports
-
Sabalenka, Gauff surge into Australian Open quarter-finals4 minutes ago
-
Bounedjah rescues Algeria as Angola end winless AFCON run33 minutes ago
-
Mbappe sends PSG into French Cup last 1634 minutes ago
-
Man Utd poach Berrada from Man City as CEO53 minutes ago
-
Milan snatch late victory at Udinese after racist abuse of Maignan53 minutes ago
-
Germany beat Pakistan in Olympics Qualifiers11 hours ago
-
9 matches decided in National Netball C’ship14 hours ago
-
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London15 hours ago
-
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources16 hours ago
-
Sensational competition continues in Peshawar Premier Football League16 hours ago
-
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources16 hours ago
-
First NWLC Championship begins in Abbottabad17 hours ago