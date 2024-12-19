Pakistan, South Africa To Lock Horns In Second ODI Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2024 | 03:15 PM
Match between Pakistan and South Africa will start at 5pm at Cape Town ground
CAPE TOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns in the second One-Day International (ODI) match at Cape Town ground on Thursday (today).
The match will start at 5pm Pakistani time in Cape Town. Today’s match is very crucial as Pakistan held a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets in the first ODI due to major contributions from Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha in the national team's victory.
Earlier in the day, Keshav Maharaj, the spinner of South Africa, got injured before the second One Day International (ODI) against Pakistan.
Keshav Maharaj was ruled out of the ODI series due to the injury.
Bjorn Fortuin replaced Keshav Maharaj for the upcoming clash.
South Africa also announced a 16-member squad for the Test series against Pakistan. The South African team would be led by Temba Bavuma, and the first Test of the two-match series would start on December 26 in Centurion.
Recent Stories
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as Managing Director of UAE National Orche ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today5 minutes ago
-
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad3 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Sindh defeat KPK in nail-biting football final15 hours ago
-
3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament15 hours ago
-
Amorim eager for wantaway Rashford to stay at Manchester United15 hours ago
-
Punjab dominates hockey competitions at Quaid-e-Azam15 hours ago
-
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games18 hours ago
-
Co-curricular sports activities crucial for physical, mental health : Fakhar Jahan18 hours ago
-
LDA invites three player sisters as guests for winning positions18 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab rack up 163 medals to stay on top of medals tally18 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Athletes exhibit standout performances in athletics’ competitions18 hours ago