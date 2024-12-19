Open Menu

Pakistan, South Africa To Lock Horns In Second ODI Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2024 | 03:15 PM

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

Match between Pakistan and South Africa will start at 5pm at Cape Town ground

CAPE TOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns in the second One-Day International (ODI) match at Cape Town ground on Thursday (today).

The match will start at 5pm Pakistani time in Cape Town. Today’s match is very crucial as Pakistan held a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets in the first ODI due to major contributions from Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha in the national team's victory.

Earlier in the day, Keshav Maharaj, the spinner of South Africa, got injured before the second One Day International (ODI) against Pakistan.

Keshav Maharaj was ruled out of the ODI series due to the injury.

Bjorn Fortuin replaced Keshav Maharaj for the upcoming clash.

South Africa also announced a 16-member squad for the Test series against Pakistan. The South African team would be led by Temba Bavuma, and the first Test of the two-match series would start on December 26 in Centurion.

