Pakistan, South Africa To Play Second T20I Match Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2024 | 03:04 PM
Victory in today’s match is crucial for Pakistan as South Africa lead series by one nil
CENTURION: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2024) Second T-20 of three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Centurion on Friday (today).
The match will start at 0900 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time
The victory in today’s match is crucial for Pakistan as South Africa lead series by one nil.
