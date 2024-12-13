Open Menu

Pakistan, South Africa To Play Second T20I Match Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2024 | 03:04 PM

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

Victory in today’s match is crucial for Pakistan as South Africa lead series by one nil

CENTURION: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2024) Second T-20 of three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Centurion on Friday (today).

The match will start at 0900 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time

South Africa lead the series by one nil.

The victory in today’s match is crucial for Pakistan as South Africa lead series by one nil.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Lead South Africa P

Recent Stories

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

4 minutes ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

8 minutes ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

17 minutes ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

22 minutes ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

6 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

15 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

15 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

15 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

15 hours ago
 Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports