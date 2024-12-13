Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Victory in today’s match is crucial for Pakistan as South Africa lead series by one nil

CENTURION: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2024) Second T-20 of three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Centurion on Friday (today).

The match will start at 0900 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time

South Africa lead the series by one nil.

The victory in today’s match is crucial for Pakistan as South Africa lead series by one nil.