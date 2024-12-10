Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2024) The first T-20I of three match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Durban on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The match will begin at 9:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The two teams will also play three One-Day International and two Test matches.

The Pakistan national team is fully prepared for the T20 series against South Africa, with intense practice sessions held at Kingsmead Stadium.

The first T20 match between Pakistan and South Africa is scheduled to begin today at 9 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Team captain Mohammad Rizwan has expressed confidence, saying that he hopes the team would perform in South Africa as it did in Australia and Zimbabwe. Rizwan highlighted the immense talent in Pakistan's new players while acknowledging that the overseas series are always challenging.