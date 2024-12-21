Open Menu

Pakistan, South Africa Will Play Final ODI Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

JOHANNESBURG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) Pakistan and South Africa would play final and third One-Day International (ODI) match on Sunday (tomorrow).

Pakistan is fully prepared to clean sweep against South Africa while South Africa team is also determined to make the best efforts to win the final match.

According to the reports, Pakistan team will take part in a practice session in Johannesburg on Saturday (today).

There is a trouble for South Africa as its Fast Bowler Bartman has been ruled out of the squad due to a knee injury ahead of the final third ODI.

Pakistan has already secured a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The match will start at 5pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan squad arrived in Johannesburg from Cape Town for the third and final ODI match.

