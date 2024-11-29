Pakistan, South Africa win matches in Blind Cricket World Cup

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and South Africa defeated their rivals registering convincing 9-wicket victories over Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, respectively in the ongoing Blind Cricket World Cup in Multan on Friday.

Pakistan met Sri Lanka at Multan Cricket Stadium and scored its fourth consecutive victory in the tournament after the visitors scored a total of 122 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs after winning the toss with major contributions from Thushara 28 off 37 balls and Soranga 26 off 29 balls. Babar Ali and Naimatullah grabbed two wickets each conceding six and 27 runs respectively.

Pakistan Blind cricket teams raced to the target and surpassed it in just 6.2 overs after losing one wicket only, thanks to a blazing fast 71 off 29 balls by Naimatullah who remained unbeaten.

Second match between South Africa and Afghanistan was played at DHA Cricket Ground where Afghanistan won the toss and piled up 171 for the loss of seven wickets. Afghanistan captain Abaseen was the major scorer with 63 off 52 balls while Daran contributed 30 off 22 balls. In reply, South Africa surpassed the target in 11.4 overs for the loss of one wicket, winning the game by nine wickets by virtue of major contributions from Lesedi Lesufi, 75 runs off 44 balls and Mathapo, 60 runs off 33 balls.

Today, Nepal won a walkover due to India’s absence while Sri Lanka would get more points on Saturday, Nov 30, due to the same reason. Pakistan would play against Afghanistan and South Africa against Bangladesh on Nov 30. Two semifinals would be played on Dec 1 while final will be played on Dec 3 in Multan.