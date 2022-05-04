Pakistan, Spain hockey series ends on a draw

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Spain shared the spoils in a two-match Test series as the hosts denied a win to the visitors by outsmarting them in the second clash at Barcelona on Wednesday.

According to the details made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Spain, who conceded defeat in the first game, levelled the series with a 5-3 win in the second game.

The opening fixture played on Tuesday finished 4-1 to Pakistan.

In the opening game, Muhammad Rizwan scored the first goal for Pakistan in the first quarter of the game through a short corner, while Mubashir netted the second goal.

Ijaz Ali scored the third field goal for Pakistan. At the end of the first half, Pakistan took a three-goal lead over Spain. In the fourth quarter of the second half, Pakistan's Roman scored the fourth goal.

Spain scored one goal at the end of regulation time.

In the first half of the second game, which was also the last match of Pakistan hockey team's Europe tour, Spain had a three goal lead over zero. In the second half of the game, Mubashir and Rizwan scored one goal apiece for Pakistan with the help of short corners.

While Rana Waheed scored a scintillating field goal. The Spanish team scored two more goals. The Pakistan team was accompanied by Olympian Manager Khawaja Junaid, Head Coach Siegfried Ekman, Assistant Coach Olympian Wasim Ahmed, Drake Flicker Coach Richard Snatcher, Goalkeeper Coach Bob John Weldeff, Video Analyst Nadeem Lodhi.

The national team will return home on Thursday after completing their fifteen-day tour.