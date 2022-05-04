UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Spain Hockey Series Ends On A Draw

Muhammad Rameez Published May 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan, Spain hockey series ends on a draw

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Spain shared the spoils in a two-match Test series as the hosts denied a win to the visitors by outsmarting them in the second clash at Barcelona on Wednesday.

According to the details made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Spain, who conceded defeat in the first game, levelled the series with a 5-3 win in the second game.

The opening fixture played on Tuesday finished 4-1 to Pakistan.

In the opening game, Muhammad Rizwan scored the first goal for Pakistan in the first quarter of the game through a short corner, while Mubashir netted the second goal.

Ijaz Ali scored the third field goal for Pakistan. At the end of the first half, Pakistan took a three-goal lead over Spain. In the fourth quarter of the second half, Pakistan's Roman scored the fourth goal.

Spain scored one goal at the end of regulation time.

In the first half of the second game, which was also the last match of Pakistan hockey team's Europe tour, Spain had a three goal lead over zero. In the second half of the game, Mubashir and Rizwan scored one goal apiece for Pakistan with the help of short corners.

While Rana Waheed scored a scintillating field goal. The Spanish team scored two more goals. The Pakistan team was accompanied by Olympian Manager Khawaja Junaid, Head Coach Siegfried Ekman, Assistant Coach Olympian Wasim Ahmed, Drake Flicker Coach Richard Snatcher, Goalkeeper Coach Bob John Weldeff, Video Analyst Nadeem Lodhi.

The national team will return home on Thursday after completing their fifteen-day tour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Europe Barcelona Lead Spain Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

1 day ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.