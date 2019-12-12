UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Spinner Yasir Shah To Work At NCA

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:41 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan wrist spinner Yasir Shah has been released from the Pakistan national men's cricket team so that he can work with spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed here at the National Cricket Academy.

Yasir will rejoin the team in Karachi on December 16, where the second Test will commence on December 19, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board on Thursday.

Mushtaq was appointed as spin bowling consultant last week. According to his contract, he will work 120 days in a year at the National Cricket academy with the U16, U19 and other domestic bowlers. As and when required, he will work with the national team.

