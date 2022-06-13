UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sports Board Board Meeting Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 13, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Pakistan Sports Board board meeting postponed

The board meeting of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), which was scheduled to be held on Monday (today) has been postponed, a PSB spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :The board meeting of Pakistan sports Board (PSB), which was scheduled to be held on Monday (today) has been postponed, a PSB spokesman said.

He said the new date would be announced later on.

The meeting was scheduled to discuss several important issues including the strength of Pakistan's contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the holding of next year's South Asian Games.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Asia

Recent Stories

Death toll in Turkey floods rises to five

Death toll in Turkey floods rises to five

34 seconds ago
 Football rules board approves permanent use of fiv ..

Football rules board approves permanent use of five substitutes

35 seconds ago
 CPO meets son of police constable suffering from T ..

CPO meets son of police constable suffering from Thalassemia

37 seconds ago
 12 held for possessing illegal weapons during oper ..

12 held for possessing illegal weapons during operation

43 seconds ago
 Youth's welfare integral part of our responsibilit ..

Youth's welfare integral part of our responsibility: DC Kohlu

7 minutes ago
 Mahmood terms KP budget as pro-poor, largest-ever

Mahmood terms KP budget as pro-poor, largest-ever

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.