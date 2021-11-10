Pakistan Sports Board holds Anti-Doping Seminar

A one-day Anti-Doping Seminar organized by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) concluded here at the Library Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A one-day Anti-Doping Seminar organized by the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) concluded here at the library Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The seminar, organized on the instructions of the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza, was inaugurated by Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mohsin Mushtaq.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Sports Psychologist Qurratulain organized the event in which experienced lecturers including Shahid islam, Deputy Director, Pakistan Sports Board, Qurratulain, Dr. Shabina Mushtaq (Medical Officer PSB), Dr. Jaweria Syed (Sports Physiotherapist Shifa International Hospital), Khalid Zamir (Former Doping Control Officer PSB) and Dr. Sohail Saleem (Director Sports Medicine) shed light on various topics regarding anti-doping.

The speakers said to aware athletes, coaches and everyone related to sports, about mental, mental health and anti-doping was the need of the hour.

We need to promote overall health and well-being and maintaining balance in life, they stressed.

These lectures included Psychological First Aid (Stress, Anxiety, Depression), Use of Illicit Drugs, Competitive Strategies and Mental Health in Sports, Acquisition of Skills in Life, Psychological Strength and Stimulus, Psychological and Mental Health Challenges of Doping (How to control aggression).

At the end of the seminar, Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Col (R) Mohammad Asif Zaman distributed certificates to the lecturers and participants and said that more seminars would be organized at the provincial headquarters to provide awareness to the athletes for prevention of illicit drugs. Every possible step will be taken to improve the performance of the players, he said.