UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sports Board Holds Anti-Doping Seminar

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

Pakistan Sports Board holds Anti-Doping Seminar

A one-day Anti-Doping Seminar organized by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) concluded here at the Library Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A one-day Anti-Doping Seminar organized by the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) concluded here at the library Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The seminar, organized on the instructions of the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza, was inaugurated by Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mohsin Mushtaq.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Sports Psychologist Qurratulain organized the event in which experienced lecturers including Shahid islam, Deputy Director, Pakistan Sports Board, Qurratulain, Dr. Shabina Mushtaq (Medical Officer PSB), Dr. Jaweria Syed (Sports Physiotherapist Shifa International Hospital), Khalid Zamir (Former Doping Control Officer PSB) and Dr. Sohail Saleem (Director Sports Medicine) shed light on various topics regarding anti-doping.

The speakers said to aware athletes, coaches and everyone related to sports, about mental, mental health and anti-doping was the need of the hour.

We need to promote overall health and well-being and maintaining balance in life, they stressed.

These lectures included Psychological First Aid (Stress, Anxiety, Depression), Use of Illicit Drugs, Competitive Strategies and Mental Health in Sports, Acquisition of Skills in Life, Psychological Strength and Stimulus, Psychological and Mental Health Challenges of Doping (How to control aggression).

At the end of the seminar, Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Col (R) Mohammad Asif Zaman distributed certificates to the lecturers and participants and said that more seminars would be organized at the provincial headquarters to provide awareness to the athletes for prevention of illicit drugs. Every possible step will be taken to improve the performance of the players, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Drugs Event Depression

Recent Stories

Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry to take place from ..

Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry to take place from 15-18 November

3 minutes ago
 T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against Engl ..

T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against England in the first semi-final

17 minutes ago
 China welcomes Pakistan's participation in CIIE fo ..

China welcomes Pakistan's participation in CIIE for fourth consecutive year

2 minutes ago
 Workshop on 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in ..

Workshop on 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in Measles and Rubella campaign ..

2 minutes ago
 Poland-Belarus migrant crisis 'intolerable': UN

Poland-Belarus migrant crisis 'intolerable': UN

2 minutes ago
 India sends thousands more troops to held Kashmir

India sends thousands more troops to held Kashmir

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.