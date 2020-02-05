UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Sports Board Marks Kashmir Solidarity Day: Dr. Fehmida Mirza

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:17 PM

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday expressed unflinching and unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right of self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday expressed unflinching and unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right of self-determination.

Pakistan sports board (PSB) arranged female hockey and male football matches here at the Pakistan Sports Complex to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The minister who was chief guest at the occasion, condemned the illegal action of India in the Indian Occupied Kashmir including detention of youth, political leaders and communication blockade.

She also condemned the horrifying violence against women and deplored the continuing restriction on the freedom of expression in the occupied valley, describing it as grass violation of fundamental rights.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza called upon the UN Security Council to enforce a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with its resolution.

PSB Director General Amna Imran Khan also thanked the minister for sparing her valuable time for the noble cause of Kashmiris.

She also appreciated the sportsmen spirit of the players and participants who made human hand chain to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren. The hockey match was played at fast pace, and Kashmir Eleven beat PSB Eleven by 2-1. Miss Haya and Sidra scored one goal each for Kashmir Eleven while Miss Beenish scored the lone goal for PSB Eleven. She also declared best player of match for her good performance. The match was supervised by Wajid and Azeem.

In the Football match, PSB XI outclassed Kashmir XI by 2-1. The goals were scored by Ali Ahmed and Hussan-e-Alam for PSB XI. Afaq scored one goal for Kashmir XI. Tauqeer was the Referee and Ali Nawaz and Shamoon were the Assistant Referees.

The minister also distributed certificates and trophies to the participants.

Arshad Mehmood, Senior Hockey Coach, Muhammad Asadullah, Senior Football Coach, Ex-Pakistan Football Captain, Agha Amjadullah, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Azam Dar, Deputy DGs, Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Waheed Khan, Shazia Ejaz, PSB employees and others were also present on the occasion.

