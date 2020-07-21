Pakistan Sports Board meeting reviews sports situation

A virtual meeting of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) was held on Monday to review the overall situation of sports in the country after the eruption of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A virtual meeting of Pakistan Sports board (PSB) was held on Monday to review the overall situation of sports in the country after the eruption of coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was held under the chair of Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza, who is also president of PSB.

Among others, the meeting was attended by all the provincial sports ministers and top officials of PSB.

According to a PSB source the meeting discussed at length the roadmap for sporting activities in the country and promotion of a healthy sports culture.

The meeting also reviewed holding of training camps of different sports disciplines and the opening of specific sports complexes, gymnasium and grounds for athletes to help them prepare for future national and international events.