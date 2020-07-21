UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Sports Board Meeting Reviews Sports Situation

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:37 AM

Pakistan Sports Board meeting reviews sports situation

A virtual meeting of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) was held on Monday to review the overall situation of sports in the country after the eruption of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :A virtual meeting of Pakistan Sports board (PSB) was held on Monday to review the overall situation of sports in the country after the eruption of coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was held under the chair of Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza, who is also president of PSB.

Among others, the meeting was attended by all the provincial sports ministers and top officials of PSB.

According to a PSB source the meeting discussed at length the roadmap for sporting activities in the country and promotion of a healthy sports culture.

The meeting also reviewed holding of training camps of different sports disciplines and the opening of specific sports complexes, gymnasium and grounds for athletes to help them prepare for future national and international events.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Fahmida Mirza All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

25 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

25 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

3 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.