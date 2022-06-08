The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has installed various training camps at it's different coaching centers since January this year to prepare athletes for the upcoming international events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan sports board (PSB) has installed various training camps at it's different coaching centers since January this year to prepare athletes for the upcoming international events.

The camps installed in Islamabad include weightlifting, taekwondo, para athletics and squash. Athletics, badminton, hockey, karate, swimming, table tennis and wrestling camps have been set up in Lahore while Judo camp in Peshawar and Volleyball camp at Wah Cantt.

The Boxing camp has been installed at Rawalpindi and Abbottabad. There were 259 players and coaches in all these camps. There were 52 female players, 171 male players, 9 female coaches and 27 male coaches which also include international coaches.

The athletes were being given full training in the morning and evening training sessions arranged as per international standards.

PSB hopes that though this players would perform well in the upcoming Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games and South Asian Games.

Director General Pakistan Sports Board Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman personally visits these camps and discuss issues with the players.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari's all out support has resulted in bringing all these efforts to fruition.