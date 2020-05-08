Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) awarded cash prizes to the 15-members of Pakistan Handball Team, who won Gold medal by beating India in men's team event in 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal from December 1-10, 2019

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Sports board (PSB) awarded cash prizes to the 15-members of Pakistan Handball Team, who won Gold medal by beating India in men's team event in 13th South Asian Games held in Nepal from December 1-10, 2019.

The award receiving players were Muhammad Uzair Atif (Caption), Asif Ali, Muhammad Shahid Bashir, Asim Saeed, Imran Khan, Muazamal Hussain, Muaaz Ali, Muhammad Zubair, Usman Shoukat, Hazrat Hussain, Umar Hussain, Asif Hayat, Naveed ur Rehman, Mobeen Ashraf and Nasir Hussain.

Due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 and safety measures, awards were distributed in three different sessions. As per approved cash award policy, each member of the team received Rs500, 000, to Rs7.500 million.

In a simple and impressive ceremony held at Ministry of IPC, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of IPC Ms Saima Nadeem and Secretary Ministry of IPC Muhammad Ali Shahzada, Syed Khalid Ali Raza Gardezi Sr Joint Secretary, Javed Iqbal Gill Secretary General Pakistan Handball Federation and Muhammad Azam Dar Deputy DG PSB were present on the occasion.

On behalf of the federal minister for IPC, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of IPC Ms Saima Nadeem and Secretary Ministry of IPC Muhammad Ali Shahzada conveyed sincere felicitations to the winning team members and Pakistan Handball Federation.

Parliamentary secretary appreciated the players for their untiring efforts especially beating India in the final match to become champions of the South Asian Games. She said that the team not only made us proud but also to the whole nation and hoped that team would retain the title and bring laurels in other mega international events.

Secretary IPC Muhammad Ali Shahzada while talking to the players said that Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for IPC and president PSB planned to arrange a graceful ceremony by inviting the prime minister as 'chief guest' aiming to connect the PM with winning team members so that players can interact seeking inspiration from the PM being the celebrated sports legend.

But unfortunately COVID-19 did not allow hosting a grand ceremony in a befitting manner. For the reason and avoid any delay awards are being distributed in small batches.

Due to other commitments of urgent nature, the minister could not attend the ceremony. He advised the players to maintain modesty and high standards in life making them role models for their joiners and others who intend to choose sports as their profession. Secretary IPC also emphasized that players should continue their struggle to pursue their set goals in life ahead.

The Secretary General Pakistan Handball Federation Javed Iqbal Gill while speaking on the occasion thanked the Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza and Secretary IPC Muhammad Ali Shahzada for encouraging the players by awarding cash prizes which meant a lot for the players especially at this critical time of need.

He also highlighted past performance of handball team in SA Games and proudly stated that handball team never returned back from Asian Beach Games without medal.

The secretary general emphasized that like federal government provincial governments may also come forward to support the players enabling them to set high goals and continue achieving laurels for the country through collective efforts.