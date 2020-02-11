Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) generates Rs 17.5 mln revenue in 2019-20

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has generated a total of Rs 17.5 million revenue during the Year 2019-2020 and has attained 186% increase in the revenue generation

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has generated a total of Rs 17.5 million revenue during the Year 2019-2020 and has attained 186% increase in the revenue generation.

The 87th meeting of the executive committee of Pakistan Sports Board was held here at the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry under the chair of Federal Minister of IPC, Dr Fehmida Mirza. Secretary IPC, DG PSB, and DS sports were also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Different agenda items including employee related issues, financial matters, budget, upgradation of sports complex, awarding of cash prize to the medal winners of SAF games and also the projects proposed to be included in PSDP 2020-2021 were discussed in the meeting.

Dr Fehmida expressed her satisfaction over the fact that PSB has attained 186% increase in revenue generation from its own sources over the period of last 7 months only (July 2019-January 2020). Much of this revenue generation could be attributed to the income collected from swimming pool, hostel and also ground hall and membership charges.

In Year 2018-2019 total income generation was around Rs 9.

5 million, contrary to year 2019-2020 during which total income generation turned out to be Rs 17.5 million.

She lauded the efforts of PSB's team in actualizing this goal and emphasized "still there is a lot of potential and we can tap this by upgrading the sports complex." It was also decided in the meeting that all those employees of Grade-17 and above who have crossed their medical allowance ceiling, would have to refund the extra amount. A committee under the supervision of Secretary IPC was also constituted to monitor the whole process.

Federal Minister also directed to grant Rs 5 lakh cash to the ailing wrestler Din Muhammad who was the first Pakistani Gold Medalist of 1954 Asian Games, held in Manila. She also underscored the need to put up a summary to the Prime Minister for seeking more help for the wrestler.

The executive committee members also expressed concern over the elections of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) terming it as unfair and non-transparent.

The minister said these type of practices were proving detrimental to the overall sports environment in the country. She expressed to make all-out efforts to bring a positive change in the sports environment.