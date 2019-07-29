Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would hold the first-ever Quaid-e-Azam Special Person's Games 2019 here at Pakistan Sports Complex on August 29 and 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Sports board (PSB) would hold the first-ever Quaid-e-Azam Special Person's Games 2019 here at Pakistan Sports Complex on August 29 and 30.

"The event will incorporate Sports Matches and Competitions for Special Persons," Regional Sports Director Federal at Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) Shumaila Erum told APP on Monday.

She said SOP will be participating in the event in full swing in an attempt to show their support for Special Persons in Pakistan. "The event is first of its kind but there are signs that it will become a year round activity to promote inclusion in the community by showcasing the skills and abilities in sports for people with special needs," she said.

Erum said to mark the Asian Football Week, SOP along with Kickoff academy organized Young Athletes Exhibition matches at the Kickoff Football Academy in Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi last week.

"The event was in celebration of the Asian Football Week which sends a message of inclusion all over the continent that Pakistanis are also participating in the promotion of football," she said.

She said the matches were organized for athletes between the ages of 2-12 to promote grass root level football.

Speaking about special athletes' participation in international events, Erum said athletes participating in Special Olympics World Winter Games Sweden 2021 are undergoing training at the camp at Hasan Abal.

"Pakistan will be participating in three competitions including Snow Shoeing, Cross Country Skiing and Floor ball in the World Winter Games," she said and added the camp started on July 25 and will conclude on August 5.

