Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) XI Bag Baseball Event

Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:57 PM

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) XI bagged the Baseball event of Women Sports Festival here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday.

In the Baseball event, PSB XI got first position, Pink Club secured 2nd position and Tigers Club obtained 3rd position

In Baseball event, Saba took the first position while Reshail and Huma got second and third positions respectively in the Table Tennis event. Volleyball event will be played on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director PSB, Shazia Ejaz said women players were participating in eleven sports competitions including Tennis, Hockey, Teakwondo, Netball, Baseball, Table Tennis, Judo, Swiming,Football, Soccer Futsal.

The prize distribution ceremony would be held on March 8, here at Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Pakistan Sports Board was organizing Women Sports Festival in connection with World Women's Day on the special instructions of the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr. Fehmida Mirza and Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, Amna Imran.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

