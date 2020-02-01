UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Sports Board (PSB)victorious In Exhibition Match

Muhammad Rameez 54 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 05:18 PM

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Eleven outplayed Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Eleven by 12 runs in an exhibition cricket match here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) Eleven outplayed Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Eleven by 12 runs in an exhibition cricket match here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday. Federal Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Akbar Hussain Durrani awarded trophies and prizes to the winning team.

PSB Eleven Captain Amna Imran won the toss and elected to bat first. PSB piled up a total of 131 runs for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs.

Rana Nasarullah 48 runs smashing six 6s and three 4s while Mansoor Ahmed 26 and Amna Imran 10 batted well.

For MIB, Nadeem and Ali grabbed two wickets, each.

In reply, the MIB team were unable to achieve the target and scored 119 runs for seven in the allotted overs.

Sajjid scored 56 runs including three 6s and four 4s while Captain Akbar Hussain Durrani remained unbeaten on two runs.

For PSB, Sajjad took three wickets while Sadaqat bagged one wicket. The umpires who officiated the match included Agha Amjadullah and Muhammad Azam Dar.

