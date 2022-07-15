Pakistan Sports Board rebuts a news item

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Friday had rebutted a news item regarding cut in Islamic Games contingent and said board has left no stone unturned for training and preparations of athletes for the back-to-back tournaments including 22nd Commonwealth and 5th Islamic Solidarity Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Friday had rebutted a news item regarding cut in Islamic Games contingent and said board has left no stone unturned for training and preparations of athletes for the back-to-back tournaments including 22nd Commonwealth and 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

A news item was published in a section of press on July 15 about the Pakistani contingent featuring in the Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Konya (Turkey), according to a press release.

PSB said the decision to mitigate the said contingent was established unanimously in the 25th Board meeting keeping in view previous and potential performance and state's prevailing austerity measures.

PSB has left no stone unturned for the training and preparation of National athletes as PSB established national training camps for either sports which was supposed to participate in 22nd Commonwealth and 5th Islamic Solidarity Games since December-2021.

Therefore, the allegations been brought against PSB for diminishing the contingent were quite baseless and flimsy as PSB was forced to assuage the said contingent.

As for as the remark about the contingent officials quantity was concerned, the 20% allocation of officials with either stipulated contingent in any International Sports event is strictly observed as well.

The board once again vows to carry on its endless commitment for the development of the sports in the country. PSB keeps its door opened for any query what so ever related to sports issues.