Pakistan Sports Board Seminar On Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

Pakistan Sports Board seminar on Thursday

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would be holding a seminar with the theme 'Mental Health and Well-being' here at the Jinnah Library Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) would be holding a seminar with the theme 'Mental Health and Well-being' here at the Jinnah library Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

The aim of the seminar was to commemorate "Mental Health Awareness" for global education and advocacy against social stigma, mental health days were efficient that encourage overall health and wellness and help maintain work-life balance, said a press release issued here.

The seminar would be held from 9am to 2pm and include topics Psychological First Aid (Stress, Anxiety, Depression) & Coping Strategies, Mental Health in Sports, Life Skills Training, Psychological Strength and Motivation, Psychological of Doping and Mental Health Challenges (How to control Aggression).

