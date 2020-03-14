Pakistan Sports Board suspends facilities

All facilities of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) headquarters and it's coaching centers have been closed with immediate effect, as per the government's emergency measures in the wake of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :All facilities of Pakistan sports board (PSB) headquarters and it's coaching centers have been closed with immediate effect, as per the government's emergency measures in the wake of coronavirus.

According to PSB, the swimming pool facility at PSB has been closed immediately while the hostels of the coaching centers including those in Sports Complex have been vacated and fumigated.