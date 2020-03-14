UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Sports Board Suspends Facilities

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:04 PM

Pakistan Sports Board suspends facilities

All facilities of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) headquarters and it's coaching centers have been closed with immediate effect, as per the government's emergency measures in the wake of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :All facilities of Pakistan sports board (PSB) headquarters and it's coaching centers have been closed with immediate effect, as per the government's emergency measures in the wake of coronavirus.

According to PSB, the swimming pool facility at PSB has been closed immediately while the hostels of the coaching centers including those in Sports Complex have been vacated and fumigated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Caring for children is caring for future: Sheikha ..

6 minutes ago

Dozens detained at Russian opposition protest

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condoles Dr Mubashar Hassan' ..

2 minutes ago

Nine food points sealed over violations across Pun ..

2 minutes ago

Swiss army says preparing to deploy to assist viru ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive to begin in Larkana from Monday

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.