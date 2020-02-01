UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Sports Board Team Defeats Information Ministry XI In Cricket Match

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:57 PM

Pakistan Sports Board team defeats Information Ministry XI in cricket match

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Eleven outplayed Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Eleven by 12 runs in an exhibition cricket match .The match was played here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) Pakistan sports board (PSB) Eleven outplayed Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Eleven by 12 runs in an exhibition cricket match .The match was played here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Akbar Hussain Durrani awarded trophy to the winning team.PSB Eleven Captain Amna Imran won the toss and elected to bat first. PSB piled up a total of 131 runs for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs.Rana Nasarullah 48 runs, six 6s and three 4s, Mansoor Ahmed 26 and Amna Imran 10 batted well.

For Informationa ministry ,Nadeem and Ali grabbed two wickets, each.In reply, the Information Ministry team were unable to achieve the target and scored 119 runs for seven in the allotted overs.Sajjid scored 56 runs including three 6s and four 4s while Captain Akbar Hussain Durrani remained unbeaten on two runs.For PSB, Sajjad took three wickets while Sadaqat bagged one wicket.

The umpires who officiated the match included Agha Amjadullah and Muhammad Azam Dar.

