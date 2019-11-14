Pakistan Sports Board to help bringing-up talent of athletes in country: Nasrullah

Director Coaching Center Pakistan Sports Board, Lahore Nasrullah believes the Physical Testing Center (PTC), established at the facility, would help in bringing-up talent to fore from the grassroots level

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Director Coaching Center Pakistan Sports Board, Lahore Nasrullah believes the Physical Testing Center (PTC), established at the facility, would help in bringing-up talent to fore from the grassroots level.

"The Physical Testing Center, established at the Coaching Center Lahore, was inaugurated few days back," he told APP on Thursday.

Nasrullah said the Physical Testing Center shows the vision and commitment of Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Director General Amna Imran Khan for sports.

"The center is Pakistan's first physical testing facility where the athletes' physical strength, refinement and reflexes will be examined according to the scientific method," he said.

He said the capabilities of youth would be checked through target throwing, caching practice, crawling, kicking power and other technical tactics in the Physical Testing Center.

He said :"Promoting healthy society and sports is the top priority of thegovernment."