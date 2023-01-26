UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 To Start From Feb 1

Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 to start from Feb 1

The Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 will start here from February 1 with the support and collaboration with Frontier Corps North Administration and Bajaur Sports Associations

BAJAUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) : The Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 will start here from February 1 with the support and collaboration with Frontier Corps North Administration and Bajaur Sports Associations.

The festival will cover all tehsils of Bajaur district and feature different sports events, including cricket, football, volleyball, athletics, basketball, badminton, and weightlifting.

According to the administration, the festival will begin from February 1 with a colorful ceremony at the Bajaur Sports Complex, in which famous Pashto singers will participate.

In the opening ceremony, players from all the tehsils of Bajaur will participate in exhibition games. The Pakistan Sports Festival will conclude on March 23.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Sports Badminton February March All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Mo ..

Dubai Investments acquires 9% stake in UK-based Monument Bank

6 minutes ago
 Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball ..

Army to face Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball opener

2 minutes ago
 Educational Boards equipped with modern facilities ..

Educational Boards equipped with modern facilities essential for educational pro ..

2 minutes ago
 PTI leaders initiated trend of hate politics: PML( ..

PTI leaders initiated trend of hate politics: PML(N)

2 minutes ago
 Ankara Says Did Not Receive Finland's Proposal for ..

Ankara Says Did Not Receive Finland's Proposal for Separate NATO Accession Bid

2 minutes ago
 EU Commission to File Court Cases Against 6 Countr ..

EU Commission to File Court Cases Against 6 Countries Causing Environmental Dama ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.