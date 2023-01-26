Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 to start from Feb 1

The Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 will start here from February 1 with the support and collaboration with Frontier Corps North Administration and Bajaur Sports Associations

BAJAUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) : The Pakistan Sports Festival 2023 will start here from February 1 with the support and collaboration with Frontier Corps North Administration and Bajaur Sports Associations.

The festival will cover all tehsils of Bajaur district and feature different sports events, including cricket, football, volleyball, athletics, basketball, badminton, and weightlifting.

According to the administration, the festival will begin from February 1 with a colorful ceremony at the Bajaur Sports Complex, in which famous Pashto singers will participate.

In the opening ceremony, players from all the tehsils of Bajaur will participate in exhibition games. The Pakistan Sports Festival will conclude on March 23.