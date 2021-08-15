Pakistan Sports Festival ends in merged tribal areas

KHYBER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) ::Pakistan sports Festival 2021 concluded at Jamrud Sports Complex with Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the position holders' athletes.

The event was attended by Sector Commander Brigadier Shaukat Rana, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad, Director Sports Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah, FC 214 Wing officials, police personnel, players and a large number of spectators. More than 100 players from all the three tehsils of district Khyber including Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal participated in cricket, football, volleyball, tug-of-war, badminton, and basketball events organized by the Director Sports Merged Area.

Before the main competition at the district level, the Intra-Tehsil competitions were held at tehsil level on the grounds of three tehsils including Tirah valley.

In the final cricket match of the festival, Bara cricket team recorded victory.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri in his brief speech said that freedom was a great blessing which was unparalleled and if one did not believe it then one could see the condition of Muslims in India.

He also paid tributes to the jawans of the security forces who rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in merged tribal areas.

He said, today we were living freely in a free country because of the sacrifices of our martyrs.

He said that Independence Day also conveyed the message that not only we would protect it but also support those who protect this land. In the end, he distributed trophies and medals among the winners and runner-up teams.