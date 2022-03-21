Pakistan Sports Festival Khyber-2022 concludes; Jamrud defeats Bara

A month-long Pakistan Sports Festival Monday concluded at Jamrud Sports Complex where Jamrud cricket team defeated Bara and won the tournament trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :A month-long Pakistan Sports Festival Monday concluded at Jamrud Sports Complex where Jamrud cricket team defeated Bara and won the tournament trophy.

The event was jointly organized by FC North and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the chief guest of the closing ceremony was Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Overseas Pakistani Muhammad Ayub Khan while MPA Muhammad Muhammad Alhaj Bilawal Afridi was also present on the occasion.

Apart from Shafiq Afridi, Chairman Tehsil Jamrud Alhaj Syed Nawab Afridi, District Sports Officer Raheed Gul Malaguri, NCVVC Chairmen, Regional Leaders and Security Forces officials attended the function.

The event also included athletes and volleyball final matches which were also won by Jamrud while Bara won in basketball while Landi Kotal won in football.

The different games were played in sports grounds in Jamrud, Bara, Landi Kotal and Tirah in all three Tehsils of Khyber District.

Later the chief guest distributed prizes among the players at the end of the function. He said that the present provincial government has allocated Rs 360 million for the reconstruction of Jamrud Sports Complex where construction work is in progress.