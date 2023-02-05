Pakistan Sports Festival phase-1 begins in District Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The first phase of Pakistan Sports Festival got under way with great enthusiasm in Mohmand District in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Frontier Corps North.

The first phase of this is the Intra-Tehsil level. These competitions will continue till February 26 in all the eight Tehsils of district Mohmand and the district level competitions will begin with a colorful ceremony at Ghalnai Sports Stadium in which Commandant Mohmand Rifles,' Deputy Commissioner Mohmand and public representatives inaugurate the regular festival in which the winning teams of all the Tehsils will be included.

This second phase will continue till March 10. In the light of special instructions, a sports festival is being organized for the youth of Mohmand district, which is a gift for them, the Deputy Commissioner Mohmand said while commenting on this occasion. He said that this festival will also help us to find the best talent and also send a message of peace to the world.