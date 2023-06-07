Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation (PSJF) was restored on Wednesday to encourage the young talent of sports and protect the rights of sports journalists and raise their voice at every forum

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation (PSJF) was restored on Wednesday to encourage the young talent of sports and protect the rights of sports journalists and raise their voice at every forum.

According to a press release issued here the Federation was restored in a meeting, held in Islamabad.

Muhammad Iqbal Harper (INI, Weekly Tassawar) was appointed as President, while Muhammad Babar (Nawaiwaqt Digital) was appointed as Secretary General for a four-year term.

Abdul Qayyum of Daily Ausaf was appointed as Finance Secretary.

It was decided that the remaining office-bearer of the federation and the bodies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan will be announced in phases in the next few weeks. President Muhammad Iqbal Harper clarified that the PSJF was not in competition with any other organisation.

The PSJF will work purely for sports promotion and the welfare of sports journalists. The PSJF membership campaign will start across the country from June 15. All sports journalists with the spirit to serve can get the membership.