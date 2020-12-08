UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Squad Arrives In Queenstown For Training

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:43 PM

The reports say that the players will start their training from tomorrow till first match on Dec 18.

WELLINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2020) Following quarantine-period, Pakistan squad arrived in Queenstown from Christchurch for training and intra-squad matches, the reports said on Tuesday.

The reports said that 52-member squad arrived Queenstown by air while one member joined them later from Auckland.

Soon after their arrival, the squad members reached their respective hotels.

The team arrived in Queenstown to start tomorrow.

New Zealand health officials cleared Pakistan squad of Coronavirus before their departure to Queenstown.

However, one member whose name was kept secret tested positive, and therefore, he would stay in the facility at Christchurch.

The national team will play their first T20I against BlackCaps on Dec 18 in Auckland.

