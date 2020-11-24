Pakistan squad arrives New Zealand for T20I, Test series

(@fidahassanain)

The squad will shortly depart for Christchurch where they will be divided into four different groups and will begin their 14-day quarantine period.

However, the squad would undergo 14-day quarantine before the matches.

Pakistan squad is 54-member comprising of 34 players and 20 officials would shortly depart for Christchurch where they would be divided into four different groups and would begin their 14-day quarantine period.

Every individual of the squad would go into isolation in their rooms and won’t be allowed to train for the first three days of the 14-day quarantine period. Following quarantine period, the players would be allowed to socialise and train along with members in their respective groups at their assigned place and times for the rest of the quarantine period.

The squad members would be free for their movement after completing quarantine period due to Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to the schedule, three-match T20I series would be staged in Auckland on Dec 18, Hamilton on Dec 20 and Napier on Dec 22.

Boxing Day Test from Dec 26-30 before the two teams head down to Christchurch for the second Test to be played 3-7.

Pakistan team would play two Test matches and four T20I during this tour.