Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Women ODIs Announced

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:35 PM

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh women ODIs announced

Three changes made in the squad that played the T20I series against Bangladesh, Two-match ODI series to be held on 2 and 4 November at Gaddafi Stadium

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2019) The women selection committee today announced a 15-player Pakistan women squad for a two-match ODI series against Bangladesh women.

Three changes have been made in the line-up from the one that swept Bangladesh 3-0 in a T20I series this week.

After participating in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Cup in Sri Lanka slow left-arm orthodox Nashra Sandhu, leg-spinner Aroob Shah and right-arm medium-fast Fatima Sana come in the side to replace right-hand bat Ayesha Zafar, slow left-arm orthodox Anam Amin and right-arm offbreak Saba Nazir.

After a successful maiden T20I series, Sadia Iqbal has got a call-up for the ODI team. The left-arm spinner took four wickets in three matches at an average of 15.

Keeping in view Pakistan’s final-round ICC Women’s Championship fixtures against England in December, the selection committee – which is led by Urooj Mumtaz and includes Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal – has jotted down a squad which strikes the balance of youth and experience and serves players a crucial opportunity to warm-up for the exciting series.

The two one-dayers will be played on 2 and 4 November at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan ODI team for series against Bangladesh:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper).

Officials:

Interim Head Coach - Iqbal Imam

Trainer - Gemaal Hussain

Fielding Coach - Iqbal Ahmed Amir

Manager - Aisha Jalil

Physio – Dr Rifat Asghar Gill

Analyst – Zubair Ahmed

Schedule:

2 November, First ODI, Pakistan women v Bangladesh women, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 November, Second ODI, Pakistan women v Bangladesh women, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

