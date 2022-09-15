Pakistan cricket Chief Selector Muhamamd Wasim on Thursday unveiled squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 to be held from 16 October to 13 November and IT20 tri-series in New Zealand

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket Chief Selector Muhamamd Wasim on Thursday unveiled squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 to be held from 16 October to 13 November and IT20 tri-series in New Zealand.

Prior to their arrival in Brisbane on 15 October, New Zealand will host Bangladesh and Pakistan in a tri-series from October 6 to October 14 which will help finalize preparations for the ICC mega event .

In the previous seven mega events to date, Pakistan won the title in 2009 in England, reached the final in 2007 edition and featured in the 2010, 2012 and 2021 semifinals, a record that makes them one of the most consistent sides in the format.

In the 15-player World Cup squad, top-order batter Shan Masood has been included in the side for the shortest format for the first-time along with fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Junior and Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani have been named as the three traveling reserves.

Wasim Junior has been included after recovering completely from the side strain he suffered during the ACC T20 Asia Cup, whereas Shaheen, who is undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury in London and expected to resume bowling early next month, will join the squad in Brisbane on 15 October.

Pakistan squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup: (changes can be made to the squad till 15 October, without needing the Event Technical Committee's approval): Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh).

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim during a press conference to announce the World Cup bound squad said: "We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. That's why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.

"These players have performed well since November 2021 and that's why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is. We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard.

"We needed to ensure continuity and support to these players, and that's precisely what we have done.

"We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month." Pakistan v Bangladesh and New Zealand (T20I tri-series) schedule: 7 October � vs Bangladesh, Christchurch 8 October � vs New Zealand, Christchurch 11 October � vs New Zealand, Christchurch 13 October � vs Bangladesh, Christchurch 14 October � Final, Christchurch Pakistan'd fixtures at ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022: 23 October � vs India, Melbourne 27 October � vs winner Group B, Perth 30 October � vs runner-up Group A, Perth3 November � vs South Africa, Sydney6 November � vs Bangladesh, Adelaide