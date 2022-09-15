UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Squad For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Announced

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 15, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Pakistan squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 announced

Pakistan cricket Chief Selector Muhamamd Wasim on Thursday unveiled squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 to be held from 16 October to 13 November and IT20 tri-series in New Zealand

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket Chief Selector Muhamamd Wasim on Thursday unveiled squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 to be held from 16 October to 13 November and IT20 tri-series in New Zealand.

Prior to their arrival in Brisbane on 15 October, New Zealand will host Bangladesh and Pakistan in a tri-series from October 6 to October 14 which will help finalize preparations for the ICC mega event .

In the previous seven mega events to date, Pakistan won the title in 2009 in England, reached the final in 2007 edition and featured in the 2010, 2012 and 2021 semifinals, a record that makes them one of the most consistent sides in the format.

In the 15-player World Cup squad, top-order batter Shan Masood has been included in the side for the shortest format for the first-time along with fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Junior and Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani have been named as the three traveling reserves.

Wasim Junior has been included after recovering completely from the side strain he suffered during the ACC T20 Asia Cup, whereas Shaheen, who is undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury in London and expected to resume bowling early next month, will join the squad in Brisbane on 15 October.

Pakistan squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup: (changes can be made to the squad till 15 October, without needing the Event Technical Committee's approval): Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh).

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim during a press conference to announce the World Cup bound squad said: "We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. That's why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.

"These players have performed well since November 2021 and that's why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is. We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard.

"We needed to ensure continuity and support to these players, and that's precisely what we have done.

"We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month." Pakistan v Bangladesh and New Zealand (T20I tri-series) schedule: 7 October � vs Bangladesh, Christchurch 8 October � vs New Zealand, Christchurch 11 October � vs New Zealand, Christchurch 13 October � vs Bangladesh, Christchurch 14 October � Final, Christchurch Pakistan'd fixtures at ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022: 23 October � vs India, Melbourne 27 October � vs winner Group B, Perth 30 October � vs runner-up Group A, Perth3 November � vs South Africa, Sydney6 November � vs Bangladesh, Adelaide

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Cricket T20 Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ICC Australia Bangladesh Punjab UAE Brisbane Perth Melbourne London Christchurch Same South Africa Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan October November National University Afridi Post Event From Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf to get underway ..

Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf to get underway

28 seconds ago
 Fed govt providing relief to flood victims with de ..

Fed govt providing relief to flood victims with dedication: Qamar Zaman Kaira

30 seconds ago
 Russia Considers Energy Cooperation With China, Mo ..

Russia Considers Energy Cooperation With China, Mongolia Promising - Putin

31 seconds ago
 President seeks global community help for flood vi ..

President seeks global community help for flood victims

33 seconds ago
 Driver rams vehicle into an Motorway police office ..

Driver rams vehicle into an Motorway police officer

34 seconds ago
 Punjab Safe Cities Authority employees' performanc ..

Punjab Safe Cities Authority employees' performance lauded

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.