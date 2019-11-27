Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s Championship against England announced

Bismah Maroof’s side to also play three T20Is in Kuala Lumpur from 9-20 December

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019) The Pakistan women’s selection committee has announced 15-member squads for next month’s three ICC Women’s Championship ODIs against England, which will be followed by three T20Is in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 9-20 December.

The women’s selection committee, chaired by Urooj Mumtaz, has made four changes in the ODI squad from the one which took on Bangladesh women in the two-match series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium earlier this month.

Right-handed batter Kaynat Hafeez and right-arm off-spinner Rameen Shamim have earned maiden call-ups, while all-rounder Nida Dar and left-arm orthodox Anam Amin have made returns. They have replaced Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal and Sana Mir (who has taken a break from international cricket).

There were four changes, as well, in the T20I line-up.

Fifteen-year-old leg-break bowler Aroob Shah has received a maiden call-up for the T20 squad after making an impressive ODI debut against Bangladesh.

Fatima Sana and Rameen have been recalled after they missed Pakistan’s last T20I assignment, the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh women, due to their participation in the ACC Emerging Women's Teams Cup.

Nida, who returns after a stint with Sydney Thunder in the Rebel Big Bash League, will also be part of the squad.

The three ODIs, part of seventh round fixture of the ICC Women’s Championship, serve Pakistan, ranked fifth in the eight-team table, with an opportunity to secure direct qualification in the ICC Women’s World Cup New Zealand 2021 by beating second-ranked England.

Pakistan, to date, have played 15 matches in the ICC Women's Champions. They have won and lost equal number of matches with one of them ending in a tie.

Top four teams by the end of the two-year cycle, which concludes next year, along with the hosts will secure berths in the upcoming World Cup.

Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of the women’s selection committee, said: “The two squads have been put together after considering recent performances in international and domestic events.

“A series against a quality side like England always brings challenges and we have put together these combinations keeping that in mind.

“With the gradual increase in player pool and quality cricketers coming up the ranks, it was not the easiest of selections. While some youngsters have received call-ups, it was difficult to leave others out of the squad. It is brilliant to see healthy competitions within the group as they push each other to strive for excellence, increasing the overall standard of the team.

“Pakistan have done well in the ICC Women's Championship. And, after a good start that they have had to the ongoing season by beating Bangladesh in the T20I series and levelling the one-day series, we are confident that the series against England is going to be exciting.”

The Pakistan national women’s team will depart for Malaysia from Karachi on 30 November.

Squads

ODIs: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Kaynat Hafeez, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

T20Is: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

Team management:

Aisha Jalil (team manager), Syed Iqbal Imam (head coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Gemaal Hussain (strength & conditioning coach), Zubair Ahmed (analyst), Sajida Fajar (physiotherapist) and Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media manager).

Schedule

9 Dec - First ODI (ICC Women's Championship), Kinrara Oval

12 Dec - Second ODI (ICC Women's Championship), Kinrara Oval

14 Dec - Third ODI (ICC Women's Championship), Kinrara Oval

17 Dec - First T20I, Kinrara Oval

19 Dec - Second T20I, Kinrara Oval

20 Dec - Third T20I, Kinrara Oval