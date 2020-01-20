UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup To Be Announced On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:45 PM

The national women’s selection committee – which includes Urooj Mumtaz, the chair, Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal – will hold a press conference tomorrow (Monday) at the Far End building, Gaddafi Stadium at 3.30pm to announce the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2020) The national women’s selection committee – which includes Urooj Mumtaz, the chair, Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal – will hold a press conference tomorrow (Monday) at the Far End building, Gaddafi Stadium at 3.

30pm to announce the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Media contact will be Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi, PCB Media Manager – Domestic Cricket and High Performance, and he will be available at 0304 0557586.

