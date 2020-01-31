UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Squad For Rawalpindi Test To Be Announced On Saturday

Fri 31st January 2020

Pakistan squad for Rawalpindi Test to be announced on Saturday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020) The Head coach and Chief selector of Pakistan Cricket Team, Misbah Ul Haq will hold a media conference to announce the squad for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture against Bangladesh, in the Press Conference Hall on the second floor of the Far End Building, GSL at 11:30 am on 1 February, Saturday.

Media contact will be Raza Kitchlew, Senior Media Manager – Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team and he will be available at 0301 8440280.

