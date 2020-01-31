Pakistan squad for Rawalpindi Test to be announced on Saturday

The head coach and chief selector of Pakistan Cricket Team, Misbah Ul Haq will hold a press conference to announce the squad for the first ICC World Test championship fixture against Bangladesh, in the Press Conference Hall on the second floor of the Far End Building, GSL at 11:30 on Saturday

Media contact will be Raza Kitchlew, Senior Media Manager Pakistan Men's Cricket Team and he would be available at 0301 8440280, says a PCB release issued here on Friday.