UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Squad For Rawalpindi Test To Be Announced On Saturday

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:58 PM

Pakistan squad for Rawalpindi Test to be announced on Saturday

The head coach and chief selector of Pakistan Cricket Team, Misbah Ul Haq will hold a press conference to announce the squad for the first ICC World Test championship fixture against Bangladesh, in the Press Conference Hall on the second floor of the Far End Building, GSL at 11:30 on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):The head coach and chief selector of Pakistan Cricket Team, Misbah Ul Haq will hold a press conference to announce the squad for the first ICC World Test championship fixture against Bangladesh, in the Press Conference Hall on the second floor of the Far End Building, GSL at 11:30 on Saturday.

Media contact will be Raza Kitchlew, Senior Media Manager Pakistan Men's Cricket Team and he would be available at 0301 8440280, says a PCB release issued here on Friday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Misbah Ul Haq World ICC Bangladesh PCB Media Coach

Recent Stories

IOM Offers Countries Technical Support as Coronavi ..

21 minutes ago

American Airlines Suspends Flights to China Effect ..

21 minutes ago

Naseem-ur-Rehman appointed as focal person for She ..

21 minutes ago

Turkey Sends Plane to Wuhan to Airlift 34 National ..

21 minutes ago

Italy skipper Bigi relishing Six Nations clash wit ..

21 minutes ago

Cheers and tears in UK as Brexit day finally dawns ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.