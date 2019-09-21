UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Squad For Sri Lanka ODIs Announced

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 01:04 PM

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka ODIs announced

Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Shinwari recalled

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st September, 2019) Pakistan men’s team head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, has named a 16-member squad for three ODIs against Sri Lanka, from 27 September to 2 October, in Karachi.

Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Shinwari have earned recalls.

Hasan Ali misses out his place in the side due to a back spasm. He will undergo rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

The squad for the three T20Is against Sri Lanka in Lahore will be announced during the one-day series. Until then, the other players in the probables camp will continue to train at the NCA.

Misbah-ul-Haq: “After thorough discussions with the members of the selection committee and meticulous planning, I feel we have put together the best possible squad.

“These are the only 50-over matches we play this season and we want to make their optimum use. Over the course of my cricketing career, I have realised there are no easy games and there are no easy opponents in cricket.

But, a season-opening series is crucial for setting the tone. It is extremely important that we produce solid performances and have favourable results as it will build the confidence of our players and help in carrying the momentum Down Under.

“The five boys, who have been recalled, were straightforward selections. Iftikhar Ahmed is a batsman who can also bowl off-spin and provides the captain with necessary bowling depth as Sri Lanka boasts a few left-handers in their ranks.

Mohammad Nawaz has been performing well in domestic matches. Despite their strong performances, Moahmmad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari and Abid Ali were unlucky to miss out the World Cup squad.

“This is, however, a perfect opportunity for these players to prove their mettle in international cricket and cement their place in the one-day side.”

ODI Squad (in alphabetical order, domestic teams in brackets):

1. Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain) (Sindh)

2. Babar Azam (vice-captain) (Central Punjab)

3. Abid Ali (Sindh)

4. Asif Ali (Northern)

5. Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

6. Haris Sohail (Balochistan)

7. Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

8. Imad Wasim (Northern)

9. Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan)

10. Mohammad Amir (Northern)

11. Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh)

12. Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)

13. Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

14. Shadab Khan (Northern)

15. Usman Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

16. Wahab Riaz (Southern Punjab)

Series schedule:

27 Sep – 1st ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

29 Sep – 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

2 Oct – 3rd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

5 Oct – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7 Oct – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

9 Oct – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Lahore Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Sri Lanka Wahab Riaz Haris Sohail Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq Abid Ali September October From Best Coach Imam-ul-Haq

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

16 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

31 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

31 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

31 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

46 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.