UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is Announced

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka T20Is announced

Pakistan national teams head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, has named a 16-member squad for three T20Is against Sri Lanka here from October 5 to 9

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan national teams head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, has named a 16-member squad for three T20Is against Sri Lanka here from October 5 to 9.

From the ODI side presently in Karachi, there are three changes. Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have replaced Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board here on Wednesday.

"Ahmed last featured in a T20I in June 2018 against Scotland, while Umar's last appearance in the same format was in September 2016 against the West Indies. Faheem last played for Pakistan in a five-match away ODI series against England in May this year", he said.

"Imam has been left out of the T20I side due to an injury in his left-hand, which he sustained while fielding in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Monday.

He is also unavailable for selection for the third ODI on Wednesday", he maintained.

T20I Squad (in alphabetical order, domestic teams in brackets): Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain) (Sindh), Babar Azam (vice-captain) (Central Punjab), Ahmed Shehzad (Central Punjab) , Asif Ali (Northern), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haris Sohail (Balochistan) , Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa),Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Amir (Northern), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh),Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Shadab Khan (Northern), Umar Akmal (Central Punjab), Usman Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Wahab Riaz (Southern Punjab).

T20I Series schedule: 5 Oct - 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 7 Oct - 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 9 Oct - 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Lahore Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Sri Lanka Same Ahmed Shehzad Umar Akmal Wahab Riaz Haris Sohail Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Amir Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq Abid Ali May June September October 2016 2018 From Coach

Recent Stories

Russia's RDIF Plans to Implement Petrochemical Pro ..

5 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz judicial remand extended in two case ..

1 minute ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

1 minute ago

Belarus Expects to Receive 4 Russian Su-30SM Fight ..

1 minute ago

Johnson prepares to unveil 'final' Brexit offer

1 minute ago

PHF trying to rope in Netherlands for a bilateral ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.