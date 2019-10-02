UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Squad For Sri Lanka T20Is Announced

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:32 PM

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka T20Is announced

Three changes from the ODI squad playing Sri Lanka in Karachi; Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf come into the side

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019) Pakistan national team’s head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, has named a 16-member squad for three T20Is against Sri Lanka in Lahore from 5 to 9 October.

From the ODI side presently in Karachi, there are three changes. Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have replaced Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.

Ahmed last featured in a T20I in June 2018 against Scotland, while Umar’s last appearance in the same format was in September 2016 against the West Indies. Faheem last played for Pakistan in a five-match away ODI series against England in May this year.

Imam has been left out of the T20I side due to an injury in his left-hand, which he sustained while fielding in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Monday. He is also unavailable for selection for the third ODI on Wednesday.

T20I Squad (in alphabetical order, domestic teams in brackets):

1.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain) (Sindh)

2. Babar Azam (vice-captain) (Central Punjab)

3. Ahmed Shehzad (Central Punjab)

4. Asif Ali (Northern)

5. Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab)

6. Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

7. Haris Sohail (Balochistan)

8. Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

9. Imad Wasim (Northern)

10. Mohammad Amir (Northern)

11. Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh)

12. Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)

13. Shadab Khan (Northern)

14. Umar Akmal (Central Punjab)

15. Usman Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

16. Wahab Riaz (Southern Punjab)

T20I Series schedule:

5 Oct – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7 Oct – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

9 Oct – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

