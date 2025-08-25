Pakistan Squad Named For ICC Women’s CWC 2025
Muhammad Rameez Published August 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The women’s national selection committee has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 set to take place from September 30 to November 2.
The same squad will also feature in a three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from September 16 to 22, said a press release.
Uncapped right-handed batter Eyman Fatima, who recently made her T20I debut against Ireland, is part of the ODI squad. Fatima Sana, who represented Pakistan in the previous edition of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, will lead the side for the first time in the mega event.
The 23-year-old had previously captained the side in the ICC Women’s CWC Qualifier held in Lahore this year, where the team maintained a 100 per cent win record to secure qualification for this year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup set to take place in India and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Should Pakistan qualify for the October 29 semifinal and the November 2 final, then both the matches will take place in Colombo.
Also, six players - Natalia Parvaiz (8 ODIs, 24T20Is), Rameen Shamim (8 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (15 ODIs, 12 T20Is), Sadia Iqbal (27 ODIs, 50 T20Is), Shawaal Zulfiqar (3 ODIs, 9 T20Is) and Syeda Aroob Shah (2 ODIs, 15 T20Is) are set to feature in their maiden ODI World Cup.
Moreover, 21-year-old Aroob, 20-year-old Shawaal alongside 20-year-old Eyman featured for Pakistan in the inaugural edition of ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup held in South Africa in January 2023.
Additionally, two changes have been made from the 15-member squad that featured in the ICC Women’s CWC Qualifier.
Eyman and Sadaf come into the squad in place of Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, who have been named in the five-member non-travelling reserves alongside Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.
The 15 players alongside five reserves players will take part in a 14-day pre-South Africa series camp from August 29. The players under the coaching staff led by Muhammad Wasim will undergo practice sessions as well as 50-over practice matches. More details regarding the camp will be announced in due course.
South Africa women’s cricket team will arrive in Lahore on September 12.
15-member squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah.
Non-traveling reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.
Player support personnel: Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach bowling), Tahir Khan (assistant coach bowling), Abdul Saad (fielding coach), Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media manager), Muhammad Asfand Yar (strength and conditioning coach), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist), Kiran Shahzadi (masseuse) and team doctor (tbc).
Pakistan will play South Africa in the ODIs on September 16, 19 and 22.
Pakistan team fixtures in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 include October 2 vs Bangladesh; October 5 vs India; October 8 vs Australia; October 15 vs England; October 18 vs New Zealand; October 21 vs South Africa and October 24 vs Sri Lanka.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan squad named for ICC Women’s CWC 20252 hours ago
-
BSK Educational Hockey Academy’s role in hockey promotion appreciated20 hours ago
-
Pak team to participate in Sr World Tenpin Bowling C'ship1 day ago
-
Perth Scorchers beat Pak Shaheens to qualify for Top End T20 Series final1 day ago
-
Orientation Coaching Courses from Aug 291 day ago
-
NBP blocks PWLF's bank account on PSB request2 days ago
-
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa2 days ago
-
Pak team departs for ATF final2 days ago
-
Shafique Raja nominated as spokesperson for PSB3 days ago
-
Pakistan Shaheens beat Nepal in last-ball thriller3 days ago
-
Yasir Sultan dedicates bronze medal to Pakistan, vows to aim for gold3 days ago
-
Pakistan’s Firasat, Ejaz win bodybuilding golds in Thailand3 days ago