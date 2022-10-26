UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Squad Training Session Held At Perth Stadium

Muhammad Rameez Published October 26, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Pakistan squad training session held at Perth Stadium

The training session of the Pakistani squad was held at the Perth Stadium, Australia on Wednesday in preparations for their second Twenty20 World Cup encounter against Zimbabwe

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The training session of the Pakistani squad was held at the Perth Stadium, Australia on Wednesday in preparations for their second Twenty20 World Cup encounter against Zimbabwe.

According to details, Pakistan would face Zimbabwe in their second World Cup game on Thursday.

Captain Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman and Usman Qadir participated in the optional training session at the Perth Stadium.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lost their first match of the World Cup to India by four wickets in a nail biting encounter on October 23.

