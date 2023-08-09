Pakistan squads for Asia Cup, Afghanistan Series announced

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the head of the national men's selection committee on Wednesday announced squads for the ACC Men's Asia Cup and the three-match One-Day International series against Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):Inzamam-ul-Haq, the head of the national men's selection committee on Wednesday announced squads for the ACC Men's Asia Cup and the three-match One-Day International series against Afghanistan.

An 18-player squad will take on Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26 and it will be trimmed to 17 players for the Asia Cup, which begins from the Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30 when Pakistan play Nepal.

Openers: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq Middle order: Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir and Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series).

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris.

Spinners: Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir Pace all-rounder: Faheem Ashraf Pacers: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf and Saud Shakeel have been included in the squad for the Afghanistan series.

Shan Masood and Ihsanullah are the two players from the squad that played New Zealand in the five ODIs in April and May to miss out.

Faheem returns to the side after two years and further adds to the balance of the side as a fast-bowling all-rounder.

His last outing in the format was during Pakistan's three-match away series against England in July 2021.

This is Tayyab's second call-up on the ODI side.

His maiden call-up came ahead of the three ODIs against New Zealand in January following a stellar show in the Pakistan Cup 2022-23 that saw him finish as the leading run-getter in the event.

The right-handed middle-order batter recently struck a scintillating century to orchestrate Pakistan Shaheens' thumping 128-run win over India A in the ACC Men's Emerging Cup final.

Saud, who does not feature in the Asia Cup squad, has played five ODIs and his last was in March 2022 when Pakistan chased down 348 against Australia with six wickets in hand in Lahore.

Shan has missed out on selection following a string of low scores, while Ihsanullah is undergoing a rehabilitation program under the observation of the PCB's medical panel following an injury in his bowling elbow.

The team will assemble in Hambantota on August 18 with the players in Pakistan departing on August 17.

The players in Pakistan will hold a three-day camp on August 14, 15 and 16 at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

The squad has been finalised following consultations between the national men's selection committee � which also includes Mickey Arthur (team director), Grant Bradburn (head coach) and Hassan Cheema (secretary) � and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Players participating in Lankan Premier League and the Hundred will join the squad directly in Sri Lanka on 18 August.