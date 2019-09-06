Pakistan Squash Federation Management Condoles Over Death Of Imran Mohib
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:31 AM
President of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Senior Vice President, Secretary and entire staff of PSF have expressed deep grief on the sad demise of former squash player Imran Mohib
Imran breathed his last in Peshawar on Wednesday.
In a condolence message issued here on Thursday, they condoled with the bereaved family over the tragic death of Imran. They termed his death a great loss and prayed to Almighty to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.