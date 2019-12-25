Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Abbottabad chapter starts training camp

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Abbottabad chapter Wednesday kicked off two months long free squash coaching course for children of under 14 years of age here at Jansher Khan Squash Complex (JKSC) Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ): Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Abbottabad chapter Wednesday kicked off two months long free squash coaching course for children of under 14 years of age here at Jansher Khan Squash Complex (JKSC) Abbottabad.

Up to 100 boys and girls of the region would get training during winter vacations by a PSF coach, said organizer of the camp and honorary Director JKSC Air Commodore (R) Shahzada Khan while talking to APP here.

He further said that after 20 years PSF has provided a permanent squash coach to Abbottabad region.

He said that after completion of two months long training camp 12 best players would be awarded squash rackets gifted by Australian Squash Federation (ASF).

The director stated PSF was fully supporting Abbottabad JKSC providing financial, technical and coaching support. He said that PSF has imported a maple wood floor for main squash court of JKSC costing one million rupees.

During the next month, we would organize a ranking tournament at JKSC and award cash prizes to outstanding players.