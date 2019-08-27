UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) For Hosting World Jr Or Asian Jr Squash C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:05 PM

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for hosting World Jr or Asian Jr Squash C'ship

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was considering hosting the World Junior or Asian Junior Squash Championship later this year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was considering hosting the World Junior or Asian Junior Squash Championship later this year.

Former Squash Legend Qamar Zaman, who is also the vice-president of PSF, said the federation would be writing to the World Squash Federation (WSF) next month in this regard. "PSF was making stringent steps for the promotion and improvement of squash in the country," he told APP.

Qamar, who won the British Open in 1975, said the World Junior or Asian Junior Squash Championship would most likely be held in Islamabad or Peshawar. "If we are awarded anyone of the tournament, than my top priority would be to hold the championship in Peshawar later this year," he said.

Qamar, who won the Australian Amateur Championship in 1974, said he was in touch with WSF in this regard and the World body was more than willing to award the World Junior or Asian Junior Squash Championship to Pakistan.

Qamar, who had reached the British Open final on four further occasions in 1978, 1979, 1980 and 1984, said as part of PSF efforts international squash competitions have been revived in cities including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. "Therefore we are trying our best to hold international competitions in Peshawar," he said.

"As many as 20 to 21 tournaments are being organized in Peshawar annually to bring new talent to fore and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is very cooperative in this regard," he said.

Qamar, who was also the runner-up at the World Open four times in 1976, 1979, 1980 and 1984, said if our efforts pave way then international competitions would be revived in Peshawar after a gap of 10 years. "Peshawar is the hub of squash players as it had provided many World Champions to Pakistan, who have made the nation proud at international level," he said.

