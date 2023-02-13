Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) holds reception for Pakistan squash team

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) arranged a reception in honour of Pakistan team on their return from India after winning the gold medal in the 21st Asian Junior Squash Team Championship in Chennai, India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) arranged a reception in honour of Pakistan team on their return from India after winning the gold medal in the 21st Asian Junior Squash Team Championship in Chennai, India.

A group of 10 teams participated in the championship and the 4-member team comprising Noor Zaman, Hamza Khan, M Ashab Irfan and Anas Ali Shah outclassed hosts India with superb performance in the finals.

On their arrival at Sialkot International Airport in the morning, a large number of squash lovers were present to receive the national team.

Meanwhile, in the evening, a reception was also held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex for the national team on Monday.

The President, Senior Vice President and all PSF staff congratulated the Pakistan team for their victory in the championship.