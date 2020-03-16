UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Postpones Squash C'ship

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:13 PM

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) postpones Squash C'ship

The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has postponed the Chief of the Air Staff International Squash Championship for Men and Women, due to the escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of COVID-1

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has postponed the Chief of the Air Staff International Squash Championship for Men and Women, due to the escalating health and safety issues arising from the global outbreak of COVID-19.

The Squash Championship was scheduled in the 1st week of April, here at Mushaf Squash Complex, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The tournament has been postponed in consultation with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the concerned Government Authorities of Pakistan.

The revised dates of the tournament would be announced in due course of time.

PSA has also been approached for rescheduling of tournament in September time frame as per the slot available in PSA calendar.

