UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) To Hold National Junior Squash Championships

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to hold National Junior Squash Championships

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is set to hold National Junior Squash Championships for budding squash players of different age groups at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is set to hold National Junior Squash Championships for budding squash players of different age groups at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad.

According to a press release issued here there will be 32 players in the draw, while the prize money for each group will be Rs 100,000.

The boys U-13 and U-15 events would be played from September 13-17.

The competitions for boys U-17, U-19 and girls U-19 events would take place from September 19-23.

However, this event has also been registered with Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the players, having PSA membership would earn points for their junior world ranking.

The PSF has received healthy entries from all over the country for participationin various age categories. The event will help the PSF in selecting a backup squadfor future training and participation in upcoming international junior squash events.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Islamabad World Money September Event All From

Recent Stories

Vivo Y12 is a Budget Smartphone with 5000mAh Bigge ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese university to establish Dr Atta ur Rahman ..

6 minutes ago

PAC sub-body terms PSL, USC white elephant

20 minutes ago

Protesters in Sudan Demand Appointment of Chief Ju ..

21 minutes ago

Yahoo Japan to buy online fashion retailer Zozo fo ..

21 minutes ago

Paris, four other French cities ban use of pestici ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.