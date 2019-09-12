Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to hold National Junior Squash Championships

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is set to hold National Junior Squash Championships for budding squash players of different age groups at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is set to hold National Junior Squash Championships for budding squash players of different age groups at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad.

According to a press release issued here there will be 32 players in the draw, while the prize money for each group will be Rs 100,000.

The boys U-13 and U-15 events would be played from September 13-17.

The competitions for boys U-17, U-19 and girls U-19 events would take place from September 19-23.

However, this event has also been registered with Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the players, having PSA membership would earn points for their junior world ranking.

The PSF has received healthy entries from all over the country for participationin various age categories. The event will help the PSF in selecting a backup squadfor future training and participation in upcoming international junior squash events.